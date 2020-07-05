Sona Mohapatra praises Yogi Adityanath, says she doesn't care about friends' 'woke-ness'

Did some of the leaders of states succeed in proving their mettle during the COVID-19 pandemic? Chief Ministers like Pinarayi Vijayan and even Uddhav Thackeray, despite Maharashtra being worst affected, have been among the leaders praised by a section, including celebrities and some even on an international level. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath too has been hailed, including from a Pakistani news editor recently, for reining in the spread of coronavirus in the most populous state of the country.

Sona Mohapatra recently came out in support of Yogi Adityanath. The singer was responding to a news article that had hailed the CM for turning the COVID-19 situation into an opportunity to silence his critics. The Ambarsariya artist praised the leader’s ‘efforts at better governance’, decisions towards a ‘greater good.’ Anticipating criticism for her statement, she added that she did not care anymore about her friends who ‘spew their own radical woke-ness’ and ‘paste labels’ like ‘sanghi’ on her for ‘appreciating good work.’ Sona took a dig at the ‘friends’ by stating that they were never friends to start with.

This is not the first time that Sona Mohapatra had highlighted the criticism she faced for praising the ruling party. In February, when she had performed at the Khelo India, the singer was asked if she was ‘anti-BJP’, and she had hit back at the troll and highlighted the infrastructural work and ‘lesser corruption’ of the government. She had also then written about her performances at the two Mahotsavas in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

I know your life revolves around being anti/for, black & white, fortunately my existence is slightly better & my understanding of the world more nuanced.I see a lot of great infrastructural work being done by the GOI to start with, lesser corruption.Also a sad need to polarise.. https://t.co/5uh94lNRBT — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 21, 2020

Mr Fiction Anand,also please also note that I performed 2 huge Mahotsav’s in U.P.The Jhansi Mahotsav & the Aligarh Mahotsav last fortnight.Spread a lot of love, spoke my mind, sang Qawallis,even Bhajan’s. Burning U up? Music helps elevate.Mine, heals.Give it a shot & stop hating. https://t.co/3OJqA2aOxI — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, as numerous states reported five-digit active cases and four-digit deaths, Uttar Pradesh has been among the better-performing states. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has reported 7451 active cases and 749 deaths. The nationwide toll stands at 2,35,433 active cases and 18,655 deaths.

