Kanpur Encounter: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Slain Cops, UP DGP Smells Conspiracy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in Kanpur district. He also visited Regency Hospital where policemen, who were injured in the encounter, are undergoing treatment.

The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member and asserted that perpetrators of the attack will be prosecuted under the law.

"In the Kanpur encounter, our eight policemen lost their lives and two criminals died. The sacrifice of our policemen won't go in vain. Those responsible for this, won't be spared. The government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased, pension and a government job," Yogi Adityanath said.

जनपद कानपुर में 'कर्तव्य पथ' पर अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले 08 पुलिसकर्मियों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि।



शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों ने जिस अपरिमित साहस व अद्भुत कर्तव्यनिष्ठा के साथ अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन किया, उ.प्र. उसे कभी भूलेगा नहीं। उनका यह बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 3, 2020

Kanpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in the district, at the police line. pic.twitter.com/gPtOks2EZ6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

READ | 'Public, Police Not Safe': Priyanka Gandhi's Salvo At Yogi Govt Over Kanpur Encounter

Well-planned conspiracy

Meanwhile, UP DGP, HC Awasthi, told reporters that there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the incident and informed that forensic teams have collected evidences to unravel the conspiracy. "This incident would not have happened without a well-planned conspiracy. Forensic teams have collected evidences to unravel the conspiracy behind this attack," UP's top cop said.

#UPPolice कानपुर में कर्तव्यपालन के दौरान अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले 08 पुलिसकर्मियों की वीरता को नमन करते हुए उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती है।

उ0 प्र0 पुलिस इस दुःख की घड़ी में शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ है। हम इन शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों के बलिदान को हमेशा याद रखेंगे। pic.twitter.com/PtWjBn0c6y — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 3, 2020

READ | Opposition Targets Yogi Govt On 8 Cops Being Killed In Kanpur; Akhilesh Levels Dire Charge

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said. As the police team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, the officials said.

Two criminals allegedly involved in the killing have been neutralised, a senior police officer told media on Friday.

Oppn trains gun

Opposition parties have trained guns on the BJP government over the law and order situation in the state following the attack with Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that the general public nor the police are safe in UP while former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that the criminals and the ruling government have both colluded in the killing of the policemen.

Besides Yadav and Vadra, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief, also took an aim at the government saying "this is what Ramrajya is called under BJP rule" and demanding the CM's resignation.

READ | 8 Policemen Killed In Encounter In Kanpur; UP CM Adityanath Seeks Report Of Incident

READ | Kanpur Encounter: Two Criminals Involved In Killing Of Eight Policemen Neutralised