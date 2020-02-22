Sona Mohapatra asked 'aren't you anti-BJP?' ahead of Khelo India act, hits back in style

Sona Mohapatra has been a vocal celebrity among the local film fraternity in recent years. Salman Khan, Anu Malik, Kailash Kher are among the celebrities usually at the receiving end of her attack. Not just that, the singer is known to highlight sexism and other contentious practices of the film industry, and she doesn’t mince words in attacking politicians or even the government for various events.

As Sona geared up to perform at the Khelo India event, held by the Government, the Ambasariya artist was asked about her stance against the ruling party. One netizen asked why she was given the opportunity to sing the Khelo India anthem despite being ‘anti-BJP.’ The person suggested she could’ve refused the offer, but the person took a dig at her for ‘trolling’ Kangana Ranaut.

Sona gave a fitting response, replying to the netizen how it all revolved around 'anti/for, or black/white' for the person, but she said her ‘existence is slightly better’ and her ‘understanding of the world more nuanced.’ She praised the government for the ‘great infrastructural work’ and also highlighted ‘lesser corruption.’

Here’s the tweet:

I know your life revolves around being anti/for, black & white, fortunately my existence is slightly better & my understanding of the world more nuanced.I see a lot of great infrastructural work being done by the GOI to start with, lesser corruption.Also a sad need to polarise.. https://t.co/5uh94lNRBT — SONAdevi (@sonamohapatra) February 21, 2020

Another netizen pointed out how she always spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the BJP was not the ‘vindictive’ like the Congress, as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju still approached her for the performance. The user also asked Sona if she thought the Modi government was ‘fascist’.

Calling the netizen ‘Fiction Anand’, Sona replied that she had performed at the Jhansi Mahotsav & the Aligarh Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh in the last two weeks. The singer shared how she spread love, spoke her mind, sang both Qawallis and Bhajans. She asked him if that was ‘burning’ him up and asked him to give music a shot since it ‘elevates’ and ‘heals’, while urging him to ‘stop hating.’

Mr Fiction Anand,also please also note that I performed 2 huge Mahotsav’s in U.P.The Jhansi Mahotsav & the Aligarh Mahotsav last fortnight.Spread a lot of love, spoke my mind, sang Qawallis,even Bhajan’s. Burning U up? Music helps elevate.Mine, heals.Give it a shot & stop hating. https://t.co/3OJqA2aOxI — SONAdevi (@sonamohapatra) February 21, 2020

She also added that perhaps neither side liked her or knew to handle her, but ‘stupid ones on both sides’ have a problem with her. She quipped how she was doing something good in that case.

neither side likes me or maybe neither side knows how to handle me or maybe the cretins, stupid ones on both sides have a problem with me? I believe the last to be true & that proves that I’m in all probability doing something good. Hahaha. Good night. 🙏🏾 — SONAdevi (@sonamohapatra) February 21, 2020

Sona is set to perform the Khelo India anthem at the opening ceremony at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Saturday. PM Modi will address the opening ceremony via video conferencing. The Khelo India Games will be held from 22 February to 1 March 2020 at Bhubaneswar, with 3500 athletes from over 150 universities in India participating.

