Sona Mohapatra Recalls Facing Sexual Misconduct In College, Calls To 'end Victim Blaming'

Sona Mohapatra on Monday took to her Twitter handle to call out the practice of victim-blaming and recalled an incident of sexual misconduct from college. Using the hashtag #INeverAskForIt, Sona shared a disturbing experience of 'eve-teasing'.

"During my BTech Engg, walking to the microprocessor lab in a loose khadi green kurta with a salwar.Seniors whistling, speculating loudly about my bra size. One ‘well wisher’ walked up & asked why I wasn’t wearing my dupatta ‘properly’, fully covering my 'b***s' #INeverAskForIt," Sona wrote on Twitter. "Tweet what you remember wearing when you experienced sexual violence, threat or intimidation. Draw attention to victim blame. I’m tagging @lydiabuthello @sonamakapoor @MadhumitaM1 @Chinmayi @MasalaBai @TheRestlessQuil #INeverAskForIt," she further wrote.

Soon after Sona's tweet, many came forward to share their toxic experiences.

PE final assessment, 12th boards. When it was the girls' turn at long jump in the pit, boys would gather at both sides, to see us 'jump' to put it mildly. We didn't lose morale, that's the best we could do to not let it affect us. — Etti Bali (@TheBalinian) November 23, 2020

Yes. The Sports day & the practice sessions before we always traumatic for most girls & angering for me. My elder sis avoided High jump, long jump for the same reason despite being a fantastic athlete. I was flat footed, won every time cus I was ready to scrap. #INeverAskForIt https://t.co/eD7dtELY17 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 23, 2020

Sona Mohapatra recently released her latest track Tori Surat- Unplugged on World Music Day with her entire team virtually. The main aim to release the track was to make music that not only entertains people but also uplift their souls as well. While speaking to Bollywood Express about the song and the idea behind it, Sona shared, "We don't have to have 'mental illness' to experience psychological issues during COVID-19's stressful impact on humanity. To cope, everyone needs connection and compassion. If we are lucky we have shared this quarantine period with someone who provides that support, be it by being physically around or even available virtually. This music video is an ode to that.”

