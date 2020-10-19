Sona Mohapatra Prays To Keep 'evil Energies' Away While Seeking Blessings During Navratri

With the festive season being kicked off by many with a lot of zeal and fervor, it seems that singer Sona Mohapatra is spending each day of Navratri seek blessings and attract positive energies amid such chaos all around. On the third day of the Navratri where people worship Goddess Chandrghanta, Sona shared a picture from the temple while praying to eradicate evil from the society and maintain peace and harmony.

Sona Mohapatra seeks blessings

She captioned the post and wrote that on the divine day of Goddess Chandraghanta, she would like to seek blessings from her sacred symbol that is the sound of the bells that keep evil energies away as Goddess Durga even used it in her war against the demons. With a lot of negativity hovering around on social media, it seems that the singer is praying for the well-being of every person in society while demanding peace. Sona who is known for her outspoken mannerism seems to be really excited about the festivities as she even shared a picture while all dressed up beautiful on the set of Navratri. In the picture, the Bahara singer can be seen donning a beautiful saree while posing with her little temple at home. In the caption, she wrote, “Namo Devyai Maha Devyai Shivaayai Satatam Namah. May the Goddess give us the power to accept all that we cannot control. Via Pratyasha Rath on Twitter.”

Sona Mohapatra released her latest track Tori Surat- Unplugged on World Music Day with her entire team virtually. The main aim to release the track was to make music that not only entertains people but also uplift their souls as well. While speaking to Bollywood Express about the song and the idea behind it, Sona shares, "We don't have to have 'mental illness' to experience psychological issues during COVID-19's stressful impact on humanity. To cope, everyone needs connection and compassion. If we are lucky we have shared this quarantine period with someone who provides that support, be it by being physically around or even available virtually. This music video is an ode to that.”

