Sona Mohapatra Releases A Soulful Female Interpretation Of The Sufi Track, Nit Khaur Manga

The very talented Sona Mohapatra has now become the first Indian female artist to release her own rendition of the female interpretation of the cult Sufi track, Nit Khaur Manga. The classical track, Nit Khaur Manga has been crooned by many renowned male artists over the years but the track had gained prominence due to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Now, the singer has released a rendition of her own with the infusion of funk and fusion in it as a part of her documentary film, Shut Up Sona which is being screened at the largest documentary festival, Hot Docs Toronto in North America currently.

Sona Mohapatra aimed to shatter the stereotype of the track crooned by male artistes

Sona Mohapatra's rendition of Nit Khaur Manga retains the soul and authenticity of the original song yet is powerful and fresh in its own way. The song is a passionate ode to unconditional love. Nit Khaur Manga has been composed by Ram Sampath. According to a press release, The singer has stated that the track, Nit Khaur Manga is extremely close to her heart.

Sona, who is a huge fan of Sufi music, abides by the genre's message for peace and love but also wanted to push the boundaries by challenging the stereotype of the genre being explored mostly by male artists. The Bedardi Raja singer hopes that the song will remind the listeners of the goodness which exists around us at a time when the world is battling the pandemic.

Sona Mohapatra's rendition of the song is from a feminine perspective

She further stated in the press release that she is very happy to finally present her recorded version of Nit Khaur Manga to the world. The singer also revealed that she has performed this classic on stage for a decade and as an ode to Nusrat Saab as well as his artistry. Sona called her interpretation to be very different and from a feminine perspective.

The Ambarsariya singer further added that as an artist, she believes in taking a stand for what is right and also believes in spreading positivity through her works. She adds that the world really needs it at this moment of crisis, more than ever before. The Naina singer hopes that this release of her rendition of Nit Khaur Manga helps carry the message of unity & love above all.

