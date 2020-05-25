Sona Mohapatra Pays An Ode To Her Homeland's Resilience With A New Song 'Nilamani'

Sona Mohapatra is a one of the most successful Indian playback singer, music composer and a lyricist. She has a huge fan following and loves to share her life with her fans through her social media and has been interacting with her fans on social media in this time of lockdown.

The singer recently spoke about the damage caused by the super cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal. Sona Mohapatra who hails from Odisha, expressed that she will help the citizens in any manner possible. To celebrate the free spirit of the areas affected she and her husband music composer Ram Sampath released as a song titled Nilamani. Take a look at the video here.

Sona Mohapatra release a new song titled Nilamani

Sona Mohapatra spoke to a leading daily and expressed how she felt about the Amphan cyclone. She said that people took the storm seriously and she is proud that the disaster relief team managed to evacuate 3 lakh people in time. She then added that she has the footage off of the beautiful countryside of Odisha from her travels which she used to make the music video. She then added that she and ram composed the song at home. Sona Mohapatra then gave an ode to the people who have survived even when nature was against them. She also added that she wants to put a spotlight on the artists from her homeland with this song and that this video song celebrates the spirit of her homeland.

Apart from this she also released a new song titled Ankahee, on May 15, 2020. Sona Mohapatra had taken to her Instagram and shared a clip of the video. In the caption of the post, she wrote the details about the song like the sings genre the people who made the song during the lockdown.

She wrote "Ankahee | Available Now on All Music Streaming Services Music: @sanket.sane

Lyrics: @rajeakshayshinde Music Video Director: @magicsneya Concept: Sona Mohapatra Band: @drummachari @percnitish @bassysadhu @hiteshdhutia @sanchit_violinist Dancers: Keerthana Ravi & Sameer Marathe". After this, she also wrote a message for her fans in which she expressed

"The Dances of India The dances of India have long been the most forms of oriental expression. Swirling and moving to all the elements that span across the entire range of Navrasas or all nine of the basic human emotions.

Passed down for centuries, they are set to their own orthodox rhythm, grammar and musical punctuations.

But what would be the state of India’s cultural kaleidoscope without the freedom of interpretation. The very structure of the free flowing nature of all our performing arts are created to be interjected and diffused over and over again.

This song combines influences from different genres of music. Set to the choreography of the classical dance forms of India, the project aims to reinvent their classically orthodox structure and shine a fresh new spotlight upon them.

Through a contemporary re-interpretation of the music they move to a whole new world of voices and words to give new meaning to the power of their source. This is a journey through India’s various dance forms set to contemporary ballads that stir Sona to dance through her voice.

The result is a fresh new look at forms that we are already so familiar with. As we travel on this journey we will create a contemporary songscape for dance forms ranging from Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, Lavni and many more.

Sona’s music aims to bridge the ancient to the contemporary & wants to represent the refined end of local culture."

