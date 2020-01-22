The Debate
Beyonce To Jennifer Lopez: Pantsuit Dresses Inspired By Various Popular Singers

Hollywood News

There are several popular singers noted for their style and fashion sense. Here are top pantsuit dresses inspired by singers like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beyoncé

Gone are those days where pantsuits were only meant for business. Many singers and celebrities seem to be making some more space for pantsuit dresses in their wardrobe. From Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez, here are some of the most magnetic pantsuit dresses that will give some major outfit goals for the upcoming spring season.

Power pants inspired by singers you should add to your wardrobe right now

Beyonce

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Jennifer Lopez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

Rihanna

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

Katy Perry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - beyonce / jlo / katyperry

 

 

Published:
