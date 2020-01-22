American Singer Lana Del Rey Mocked For Flying In Economy Class, Fans Show Support

American singer Lana Del Rey was recently mocked for taking a commercial flight but it did not go down well with her fans who were quick to support her. A user took to Twitter to post a picture of the 34-year-old singer with her boyfriend Sean Larkin flying in Economy class.

Quick support

Soon after the picture hit the internet, another user mocked the singer using lyrics of her song for flying in an economy class. But her supporters took to the social media platform to back the singer. Read everything here:

taking an economy flight to help save the planet instead of using a private jet omg we love an environmentally friendly queen — 𝖆 (@lolitasdead) January 20, 2020

we love and enviromental friendly queen — 7/06⁷ (@lane_boy2002) January 20, 2020

Lana is actually really frugal. She’s had a cracked iPhone 6 for a long time. Clearly not a money problem since she keeps winning with each album — Carson 🏳️‍🌈 (@lyndorferret) January 20, 2020

She can afford private jets I don’t understand why you’re trying to drag her 🧐 — cherries (@ivettedelrey) January 20, 2020

Read: Lana Del Rey Makes It Official, Shares Pictures On Instagram With Beau Sean Larkin

Read: Kamran Akmal Mocks Ex-coach Mickey Arthur For Trying To Make Pakistan As Fit As India

Last month, Rey took to Instagram to make her relationship with Sean Larkin official. On December 16th 2019, Lana Del Rey shared the following image.

In the picture, Rey has her hand wrapped around her boyfriend. She is seen leaning on him, while Sean is kissing her head. Lana Del Rey seemed chirpy in her off white studded dress and thigh-high boots. Whereas Sean seemed lost in love. According to many media reports, Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin were seen photographed in New York. When asked about their relationship, Lana Del Rey expressed no hesitation and nodded with a yes. She also expressed how she is new to the whole 'paparazzi following her' experience.

Read: Gauahar Khan's 'Rishta Photo' Receives Witty Response From Singer Neha Kakkar

Read: 5 Flights Diverted At Delhi Airport Due To Fog

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.