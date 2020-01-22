The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

American Singer Lana Del Rey Mocked For Flying In Economy Class, Fans Show Support

Hollywood News

American singer Lana Del Rey was recently mocked for taking commercial flight but it did not go well with her fans

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lana Del Rey

American singer Lana Del Rey was recently mocked for taking a commercial flight but it did not go down well with her fans who were quick to support her. A user took to Twitter to post a picture of the 34-year-old singer with her boyfriend Sean Larkin flying in Economy class. 

Quick support

Soon after the picture hit the internet, another user mocked the singer using lyrics of her song for flying in an economy class. But her supporters took to the social media platform to back the singer. Read everything here:

Read: Lana Del Rey Makes It Official, Shares Pictures On Instagram With Beau Sean Larkin

Read: Kamran Akmal Mocks Ex-coach Mickey Arthur For Trying To Make Pakistan As Fit As India

Last month, Rey took to Instagram to make her relationship with Sean Larkin official. On December 16th 2019, Lana Del Rey shared the following image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on

In the picture, Rey has her hand wrapped around her boyfriend. She is seen leaning on him, while Sean is kissing her head. Lana Del Rey seemed chirpy in her off white studded dress and thigh-high boots. Whereas Sean seemed lost in love. According to many media reports, Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin were seen photographed in New York. When asked about their relationship, Lana Del Rey expressed no hesitation and nodded with a yes. She also expressed how she is new to the whole 'paparazzi following her' experience. 

Read: Gauahar Khan's 'Rishta Photo' Receives Witty Response From Singer Neha Kakkar

Read: 5 Flights Diverted At Delhi Airport Due To Fog

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA