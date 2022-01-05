Sonu Nigam Tests Positive For COVID Along With His Wife & Kid In Dubai Amid Omicron Scare

Amidst the Omicron scare among the people around the world, everyday news has been coming in about numerous celebrity artists testing positive for Covid-19. After Ekta Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and others informed everyone that they contracted Covid-19, another celebrity artist was added to the list.

The prominent Bollywood singer, Sonu Nigam recently informed his fans that he and his family have been tested positive for Covid-19 and announced the postponement of his upcoming shows. Watch the video of Sonu Nigam informing the fans about his health.

Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19

Sonu Nigam recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of himself in which he can be seen addressing his fans and informing them that he along with his wife and kid has been tested positive for Covid-19. While sharing his Vlog 141, he informed everyone that he was in Dubai and was coming to Bhubaneshwar to shoot for Super Singer season 3 when he got tested positive. Adding to it, he mentioned that he got retested again and again and was still positive. He further mentioned how he performed at concerts with bad throat in the past but this was better than that. He then joked about his condition and stated that though he was tested positive he was not dying. While signing off, he also expressed grief for those who had to face loss because of him and urged everyone to stay safe and healthy.

“I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested I was positive. I got retested, I was still positive and again got retested but my results came out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts in the viral and bad throat and this is much better than that," he stated.

Numerous fans took to Sonu Nigam's latest Instagram post and expressed their shock on learning about the singer getting tested positive for Covid-19. Some fans also wished him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will get well soon while others urged him to take care of himself and his family in these tough times. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Sonu Nigam's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial