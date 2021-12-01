Spotify Wrapped 2021 Out Now: Check All The New Features Here

Quick links:
Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming applications across the globe and the platform's much-awaited Wrapped feature for the year is now out. It includes a compilation of the top streamed songs and podcasts that have been streamed on the platform for each region and also globally. It also includes an individual and personalized playlist for each user.
Music lovers can now avail of the much-awaited Spotify Wrapped experience on the music streaming site. Users can see a compiled list of the songs, artists, albums and podcasts they have loved throughout the year. This marks the third edition of this feature in India and will now be available on the mobile app for users. It is important to note that this wrapped list will not include music and podcasts that individuals listen to in December. However, this year Spotify has introduced a new feature to the third edition of its wrapped list. Users can now share wrapped cards with their followers and friends on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.
Spotify wrote on its site that the wrapped feature was meant to celebrate the 'weird and wonderful' ways in which we all live in this world. They wrote, "2021 Spotify Wrapped celebrates the millions of weird and wonderful ways to listen and live in a world that continues to keep us on our toes. Wrapped is our opportunity to reflect on the large role audio played in the lives of our listeners — and how our favourite creators soundtracked the world around us."
Data Stories - Users will be able to see their wrapped lists in the stories format. They will also see new data stories and will be able to see their top artists, albums, songs and podcasts in a systematic manner.
Audio Aura - Based on users’ top two music moods, the music streaming platform will visualise their ‘audio aura’.
2021: The Movie - Users will be able to watch a movie of their top songs and artists with the new feature.
Playing Cards - Spotify has also introduced a game in his new feature, which will display statements about a user’s listening choices in 2021, and they have to guess which ones are true and false.
Exclusive video from creators - Top fans will be able to avail of some exclusive experiences as they will now get a message from their top artist thanking them.
