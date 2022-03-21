Stray Kids Leader Bang Chan Alongside Hyunjin & Lee Know Test Positive For COVID-19

The recent waves of COVID-19 seemed to have taken over the K-pop industry as more and more artists are reporting positive diagnoses for the deadly virus. One of the three biggest entertainment enterprises in South Korea, JYPE announced that their artist, Stray Kids' three members namely Bang Chan, Hyunjin and Lee Know have tested positive for Coronavirus. Moreover, their diagnosis comes despite the singers being double vaccinated. Fans from around the world have been sending get well soon wishes to their favourite K-pop band members.

As per the statement issued by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan and members Hyunjin and Lee Know tested positive for the virus on March 21, 2022, after going through rounds of PCR tests. The statement began with, ''Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have been self-quarantined since they tested negative on March 19th,'' Sharing an update on Stray Kids' leader, the statement further read, ''He was undecided through the PCR test conducted on March 20th (Sun) and tested positive on the morning of March 21st.'

In Hyunjin and Lee Know's case, they ''tested negative through the PCR test on March 20th (Sun), but were tested positive on March 21st''. Furthermore, the company shared an update on their living status by stating, ''Bang Chan, Lee Know, and Hyunjin have completed their third vaccination, and all three members have no special symptoms, so they are self-quarantined according to quarantine guidelines. Stray Kids members have been living in separate residential areas since March 18th (Fri). After that, all the members will pay attention to personal hygiene and check their health status.''

As mentioned earlier, fans were quick to send love and support to the members wishing them a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, ''your health is a priority, so don't be upset and don't apologize, please and just focus on your well-being. This is the most important thing for us. I Love you guys.''

Image: Twitter/@__myheangbokki