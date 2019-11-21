Sunny In Indian Idol 11: The Talented Singer's Topmost Performances

One of the most popular reality singing shows of television, Indian Idol is back with its 11th season. The makers of the show have left no stone unturned for the show’s success, as they have managed to rope in acclaimed Bollywood singers Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik as the judges for the fresh season. The competition is fierce this season, as there are a bunch of talented singers who have participated. One of those singers, Sunny has been constantly creating headlines for his back-to-back stellar performances on the show. Here are some of Sunny’s topmost performances, which have left the audience and the judges impressed.

Also Read | Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Celebrating The Musical Hits Of Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Kinna Sohna Tenu Rab Ne Banaya

Originally sung by the late musical prodigy, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Kinna Sohna Tenu Rab Ne Banaya is noted among Sunny's best performances on the show till date. Apart from impressing the judges, Sunny also managed to impress the chief guest of the show, Laxmikant Pyarelal. Sunny sang the Qawali with perfection, as he managed to maintain the original essence of the song in his performance. Here is the song:

Also Read | Indian Idol Audition Scenes That You Need To Watch For Its Humour And Drama

Duma Dum Mast Kalandar

With different singers across the globe singing the song in different styles inspired by cultures of their land, Duma Dum Mast Kalandar is considered as one of the most-loved Sufi songs of all time. Sunny, accompanied by the versatile singer, Navraj Hans set the audience grooving to the song's catchy tunes. While the audience was seen cheering Sunny throughout his performance, judges, Neha Kakkar and fellow contestants too, were impressed by Sunny's unmatched talent. Listen to Sunny's version of the song:

Also Read | Indian Idol 11: The Best 4 Performances That Stole The Show This Weekend

All about Sunny

From Azmat Hussain to Salman Ali, many singers from across the country have graced Indian Idol's platform and have managed to move masses by their inspirational stories. One such contestant is Sunny from Bathinda, Punjab. Sunny, who allegedly earns his living by polishing shoes, has been constantly in the news, as the singer has managed to inspire masses with his life-story. Recently, the popular business magnate, Anand Mahindra took to his official Twitter handle to share his thoughts on Sunny. Showering praises and blessings, Anand Mahindra congratulated the talented singer on his achievement in a recent episode. Take a look at the business tycoon's tweet on Sunny:

Diwali is the perfect day to learn about people who Rise. A friend sent me this saying he was in tears watching it. Find the whole clip on YouTube & I challenge you to remain dry-eyed. TV & social media have done us a great service: Discovering talent in the humblest locations pic.twitter.com/dbf7SFmWAj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2019

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Memes: Indian Idol Judge's Display Of Emotions Results In Meme War

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.