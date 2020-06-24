Taeyong's Artist Management Company Warns Informant To Stop Spreading False News

SM Entertainment recently announced that the organisation will be taking legal action against the false rumours surrounding artist Taeyong. In the page-long statement, the organisation talked about the whole incident. A while back, the NCT member was accused of insensitive behaviour and he also apologised for it but the incident kept snowballing due to Taeyong's old classmates. Reportedly, the fiasco has been going on for quite some time now deliberately to ruin Taeyong's image.

SM Entertainment started out its statement by saying that it was going to address all the content that was being spread about its artist Taeyong online. It further wrote that the person who has been posting the accusations against Taeyong has been posting baseless comments. It specifically mentioned how all the comments were not factual and quite one-sided.

It mentioned how Taeyong has already apologised for his actions and compensated for the same. But still, the informant keeps on making distorted claims in order to attack the artist. SM then added how it has always been aware of this fact but the informant is an old classmate of Taeyong and Taeyong was worried that this would indirectly affect his old school mates as well. The company wrote how Taeyong has "patiently endured the situation out of the concern that his middle school classmates may potentially be harmed".

SM warns of legal action

It further stated that the situation had gone on for long enough now and that this was not only hurting Taeyong but his family as well and that if they continued, legal action will be taken. It also warned that people spreading these rumours should stop now or else it would take the matter to court. The statement seemed quite serious and many people reacted to the same.

Fans have come out in support of Taeyong. Many of them are surprised that Taeyong let this continue for so long. One Twitter user said - this whole time that we’ve been screaming at sm to take legal action to protect him.. taeyong told them not to bc he didn’t want to hurt any of his classmates.. this whole time.. Check out the tweets:

this whole time that we’ve been screaming at sm to take legal action to protect him.. taeyong told them not to bc he didn’t want to hurt any of his classmates.. this whole time.. — ✰!? (@neoIuvr) June 24, 2020

can we just take a moment to think about how taeyong didn't want to cause harm and trouble to the informant because the informant used to be his own classmate and he hesitated to do anything about it because he was worried for them. this shows how big of a heart taeyong has 😭 — 竜🌹태용 (@nct_127) June 24, 2020

i’m crying. i can’t imagine how much hate and presure was put on him and the toll this whole issue took on his mental health. i love you baby. you did so SO well. i love you so SO much 🤍 it’s okay now taeyong. pls be happy now !!! pic.twitter.com/Dcu4dkgpRY — 𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞ᵛ 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐠 (@NE0FILMS) June 24, 2020

so taeyong was the one who didn't want to take legal action because he was worried about the classmates involved...the world doesn't deserve him. 🥺😭 — kollie (@ltysrose) June 24, 2020

sm was aware of the situation but didn't take actions immediately because taeyong is worried of the damage that it may cause to the people that are involved? even if he's suffering and hurting from false accusations, he thought of others before himself first??? 😭 taeyong 😭😭 — ann 🐰🌻 (@dreamdalove) June 24, 2020

