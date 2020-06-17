TST Member And K-Pop Star Yohan Passed Away Leaving His Fans Shattered; Read Tweets

K-Pop star and member of TST Yohan died at the age of 28, leaving his fans shattered. Although the cause of death is still unknown, a report by Soompi revealed that the wake is being held at the Sinchon Severance Hospital. After which Yohan will be taken to his place of rest on 18 June. The artist will be laid to rest in a Yongin cemetery.

The heartbreaking news shocked Yohan's fans as they quickly flooded twitter to mourn the devastating loss and extend their heartfelt condolences. Fans could not stop themselves from taking to their social media handle and expressing how stunned they were when they got to know about it.

One of them said, “I’m gonna log off for today to calm myself down and in order to respect tst and Yohan, my deepest condolences to Yohan’s family, friends, and anyone affected by this. may he rest in peace. if anyone needs to talk I will be on the dms; take care.” While another one tweeted, “Rest In Peace Yohan. You were an amazing idol who inspired many. You always wanted Paradise to be heard, now we know why. You would always have a bright smile, and lighten up the room. We all miss you very much, fly high. My condolences go to his family and TST.”

In his memory, fans posted music videos of his songs of the artist and encouraged others to join the K pop band. And seems like it was not just Yohan’s fans were devastated with the news. BTS fans also took to their social media handle and extended their support to all the TST fans and also gave condolences to the grieving. Check out a few tweets below.

We lost another angel..for those who don't know him, he is yohan from tst😔 Fyi he literally died at such a young age which is 28..we don't yet how did he pass away😢Rest In Peace king we will miss you❤ pic.twitter.com/WIyIqEBBkM — ⟭⟬ ddeedini ⟬⟭ ⁷ (@ggukxarmy) June 17, 2020

not bts related but i wanna say Rest in Paradise to TST’s Yohan, i am not a fan of him nor his group but i’m saying this as a sign of respect. my most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones — micah⁷ (@FROOT_KOOKSS) June 17, 2020

To all the TST stans out there, I stand with you, because I know the pain of losing an idol, and it happens too much in our community. I wish there was more we could do to help, but what we can do is just spread awareness. Though Yohan left our family, he’s always here with us ❤️ — ✨ sudha ✨ (@jinniesleepy) June 17, 2020

More about Yohan

Yohan made his first K Pop debut with group NOM back in 2015. Later, NOM was dissolved and he made a splashing return to TST (Top Secret) in 2017. Other members such as Ain, Yonghyeon and Junghoon feature in the band. In April 2020 Yohan had recently celebrated his 28th birthday. Yohan's passing news has come as a shocker to different members of the K Pop industry and to TST fans.

