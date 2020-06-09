K-pop Fans Emerge As Surprise Ally To 'Black Lives Matter' Movement With Online Storm

The soaring 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the US has managed to get the world’s attention. With many contributing to bail amount and the legal fees of arrested protestors, the movement has seen huge donation supports as well as the social media response.

Latest to join the call for justice against police brutality and tragic death of George Floyd, K-pop stars BTS donated $1 million for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, following which several K-pop fans started donating for the cause. Several K-pop fans are letting their presence known in the movement and are proving to be one of its biggest allies.

K-pop fans virtual and monetary support for the American protestors

K-pop fans started showing their support to the movement, following an online path. From trending the hashtag for the movement to sharing solidarity posts, the fans have been opposing police brutality on social media platforms. As per reports, the K-pop stans supported the movement by spamming the police department’s apps with fan cams of their favourite idols and k-pop stars, memes and more.

BTS’ fans alone started an initiative with the aim to contribute another million for the Black Lives Matter movement. This comes after BTS’ above-mentioned donation. The fandom started the hashtag #matchamillion, where fans could donate any amount possible, and if not donation, they could sign petitions and pledges. The initiative started by BTS fans was called ‘One in an Army’, and the fundraising event drove in many donations.

Over the years, the K-pop stans have come to be known for driving social media trends to support their favourites, for example, any new song release or voting for awards. The K-pop followers used the same strategies for the Black Lives Matter movement. The movement not only includes BTS’ fans but also many other K-pop groups’ fans who believe in the movement. However, the number of BTS’ fans are more. The Black Lives Movement is getting much attention online for the same.

K-pop fans helped take down the #whitelivesmatter Twitter hashtag

why is it 8am and i am literally teary eyed that kpop twitter hijacked the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag to drown out the racism and fill with fancams and petitions like.....never DRAG THEM AGAIN. kpop stans are FOR THE PEOPLE. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 3, 2020

According to reports, Koreans entertainment stars are known for keeping away from political subjects. However, many K-pop stars including Red Velvet and Black Pink has supported the Black Lives Matter movement. This has driven K-pop fans to support the movement. Many of them are showing online and virtual activism.

