Taher Shah Is Back With New Song 'Farishta' To Drive Away Quarantine Blues; Watch

Mankind's Angel fame Taher Shah's new song Farishta is out now. The singer has made a comeback with a bang and is reportedly on a mission to save the world from the deadly COVID-19 infection. Although Farishta was supposed to release on April 10, the singer kept anticipation high and released the song just as the day was drawing to a close.

The song Farishta has already started making the rounds on social media and has successfully gained netizens' attention. Within just 20 mins of the release, the song has got more than 4500 views. Check out Taher Shah's Farishta here:

Taher Shah had earlier announced that he is going to release 'an innocent love story' soon. However, his new song shows how 'children are the angels of the earth'. The reason for the switch in the theme of the song hasn't been disclosed by the singer yet and netizens have shown their keen interest to find out what happened to the promised love song.

#TaherShah

"FARISHTA" SONG BY TAHER SHAH

CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTHhttps://t.co/WXDEvyJbgw pic.twitter.com/0N7B2BBddW — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) April 10, 2020

Taher Shah has been teasing the song release for a while now. The singer had been bracing his fans for the release of a song titled The King Love which was later switched to Farishta at the last minute. In one of the tweets shared by Taher, the singer wrote how The King Love will be out on Friday, April 10. The poster disclosed how his new creative art will be out unexpectedly. The singer shared the announcement using the hashtag COVID-19.

Yesterday, Taher Shah raised curiosity among fans by tweeting that the release is just one day away. Taher Shah's latest song release is touted to be "an answer to COVID-19". In conversation with an online news portal, he went on to say that 'mankind's angel' would go on to save the world from COVID-19 and life would go back to normal.

1 Day to Go pic.twitter.com/4gvUBRoSdM — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) April 9, 2020

One innocent love story will be revealed on April 10, 2020 pic.twitter.com/oErYOcDB4G — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) April 8, 2020

Taher Shah isn't new to making headlines for his song releases. Angel and Eye to Eye gained massive popularity for their lyrics, song style and videos. The singer reportedly has a large cult following and is also described as “Pakistani’s most instant internet celebrity”.

As per reports, after receiving death threats the singer had left singing; however, he has now made a comeback. Taher Shah's Farishta has been released a good four years after his last song.

(Image Credit: Taher Shah on Twitter)

