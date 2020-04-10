Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Tendulkar Donates One Month Ration For 5000 People In Mumbai

India's cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar continues to contribute in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic as the former Team India batsman decided to provide ration for 5000 underprivileged people through an NGO for a month amid the lockdown period. Taking to Twitter, the NGO appreciated the Indian cricketer for stepping in and helping.

Tendulkar replied to the NGO's tweet by extending his best wishes for their work. He said, "My best wishes to Apnalaya to continue your good work in the service of the distressed and needy," and added, "Keep up your good work." Earlier, Tendulkar had also donated Rs 50 lakhs to the PM CARES Relief Fund and the CM Relief Fund.

My best wishes to @ApnalayaTweets to continue your work in the service of the distressed and needy. Keep up your good work.🙏🏻 https://t.co/1ZPVLK7fFb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2020

Several cricketers including the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had pledged support to the PM CARES relief fund. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a sum of Rs. 51 crores to the PM-CARES Fund which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to combat the deadly COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina have come forward to lend a helping hand during this hour of crisis. Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday pledged to donate a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

Coronavirus crisis

In an attempt to restrict the transmission of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25. However, as the number of cases continues to increase across the country, several states have requested the Centre to extend the period of lockdown.

On Thursday, Odisha became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown in its state till April 30. Following Odisha, Punjab also announced the extension of the lockdown till May 1 on Friday. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.