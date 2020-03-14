Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali Breaks Her Silence On Being Taunted Over Nepotism

Dhvani Bhanushali, daughter of Vinod Bhanushali, the President of Global Marketing and Media Publishing for T-series, has often been called out 'getting it easy' in life because of nepotism. Breaking her silence on trolls she receives, Dhvani who tasted fame with songs like 'Dilbar' and 'Vaaste', said that her father can sure provide opportunities but can't sing for her.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Dhvani revealed that people started to think that she doesn't work hard and got it all easy because of her father. Dhvani further revealed that netizens accused her of buying views on YouTube and later said that she doesn't have enough money to buy 700 million views.

Wanting to break the stereotype, Dhvani said that her father can't work for her and it is unfair to accuse of her nepotism because she is where she is because of her talent.

Most of Dhvani Bhanushali’s songs have hit massive views online. Her famous song Leja Re garnered pouring love from the audience. The song was also reported to be a go-to wedding fusion in December 2018.

If Dilbar is played at almost every party today and sparked a flurry of singing and dance covers, mash-ups and millions of views, two artistes played a major role in it, Dhvani Bhanushali, who co-sung the number with Neha Kakkar, and music composer Tanishk Bagchi. While the Satyameva Jayate track was a recreated version of a Sushmita Sen-starrer song, this time the duo has come together for an original track, ‘Vaaste’ and the response was amazing. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old also created yet another milestone. The pop sensation was the only young singer who was part of the opening act at the mega-concert of Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

