Dhvani Bhanushali Nails The 'Dance With Varun’ Challenge, And How

Dhvani Bhanushali is a reputed singer of the Bollywood industry since her popular performance in song, Dilbar from the movie Satyameva Jayate. She is all over the social media because she took up the augmented reality-based ‘Dance with Varun’ challenge and nailed it completely. The fans can see the gorgeous diva clad in a blue flared dress dancing on Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D. The film has been making it to the headlines because of its tracks. Read more about the other songs of Street Dancer 3D.

Dhvani Bhanushali takes up the Augmented Reality based #DanceWithVarun challenge.

Have you tried it yet?😍 pic.twitter.com/vjQFd05ltb — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 22, 2020

Street Dancer 3D songs

Garmi song from the film Street Dancer 3D has been released which features Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. The two seem to be the perfect combination because of their free-flowing dance moves on the party track. The song has been sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar. It has also been penned and composed by Badshah himself. This particular film has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas like ABCD and ABCD 2. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Nora Fatehi in a prominent role.

