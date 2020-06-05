All The Easter Eggs & References From Taylor Swift's Latest Album 'Lover': Catch Them All!

Lover is Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album, and in this one too, she has references to her previous works and personal life, which constitute veritable easter eggs for her fans. If you are a longtime Taylor Swift fan, you probably know that Easter Eggs aren’t new in Taylor Swift's work. The Grammy Award-winner often peppers her music videos and lyrics with throwbacks and references. In Lover, the singer often referenced her own life and past works to indicate her personal and professional growth over the years.

Swift has continually mentioned that the album “is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos". From supporting the LGBT community to calling out bullies, Swift has taken on numerous issues in this album. Take a look at some of the Easter Eggs and hidden references in songs from the Lover album.

Cruel Summer

Swift is happy in her very private relationship with Joe Alwyn. In Cruel Summer, she sings “I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you,” which suggests her experiences with Alwyn. Previously, Swift’s summers used to be about the cherishable things like the Fourth Of July party. But now, this song suggests that Swift has settled down and things have taken a turn for her. Also, in the You Need to Calm Down video, Ellen DeGeneres gets a ‘cruel summer’ tattoo, foreshadowing the song.

Lover

There are several references in the Lover music video. The music video takes place in a snow globe which is a reference to a lyric from 1989. It also includes a board game called “King of Hearts,” which is a song from Reputation. It also features a painting of her new kitten (Benjamin Button).

The Man

The song and the music video explore her career and personal life and experiences and how she would be perceived differently if she did all the things she has done but as a man. The video also tells about the misogyny in the industry. She also questions all the criticisms thrown at her regarding her various relationships and how different things are when it comes to the male stars of similar status in the public eye. She references a male actor who is also often in the news for his relationship status, “I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez”.

Me!

Me! fans will know that her singing “I know that I went psycho on the phone” is a wink to a line from Reputation‘s Look What You Made Me Do, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s dead!”

Daylight

In the last track, Daylight, Swift ends things off on a bright note. In the line “I once believed love would be burning red,” she sings, “but it’s golden, like daylight.” This is a reference to her album Red and alludes to her growth since then. Swifties were quick to point out this reference on their social media handles.

