Taylor Swift Fans Trend #BurgerKingIsOverParty After Food Chain Takes A Dig At The Singer

The American food chain Burger King recently, passed a joke about Taylor Swift on Twitter. It did not go down well with the Swifties and now #BurgerKingIsOverParty is trending on Twitter with a cry to ban the chain.

Taylor Swift fans want Burger King shut down

It started when a Taylor Swift fan asked Burger King's official Twitter handle for their favourite song by the singer. Replying to the tweet, Burger King wrote, "The one about her ex". As soon as the reply was posted, angry Swifties took the Twitterverse by storm calling for a ban on the food chain for slighting their favourite singer. The hashtag #BurgerKingIsOverParty started to trend too.

The official Burger King Twitter account quickly deleted the post. However, screenshots have gone viral . Here are some of the fan reactions to the post:

I think we can all agree that #burgerkingisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Fms7HzvEQ6 — Kirthan #RIPKobe24âœ¨ (@well1321) May 27, 2020

Wendy's >>>>> Burger Flop #BurgerKingIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/S5eXzG6gJ8 — Giselle ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡½ LOVER FEST WEST N2 PIT 1ðŸ’– (@GisiLovesTaylor) May 27, 2020

It is a known fact that most of Taylor Swift's songs are about her exes. The lyrics of We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and Shake It Off had been written by the singer in response to bad blood between her and her exes. But it seems, the fans of Taylor Swift still did not take it kindly when Burger King mentioned it.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has grabbed headlines several times before for uncalled for controversies. In 2012, on Ellen Degeneres' show, the singer declined having dated Zac Effron. When Ellen asked her which of her songs are about the Baywatch actor, Taylor insisted they never dated. However, Ellen took things up by a notch when later in the show, she flashed all of the rumoured ex-beaus of the singer on the screen under the pretext of a game. All the while Taylor kept pleading, "I don't want to, I don't want to, please stop.''

In other news, such extreme cases of passionate hating by fans is not unheard of. Recently, supermodel, Hailey Baldwin opened up about being harassed by fans of her husband, Justin Bieber's exes. One of the pertinent ones were the fans of Selena Gomez. On a photo posted by Hailey of her and Justin, fans of the singer posted some really nasty comments like, "everything imitates selena even in her photo, Selena and Justin did the same, I cannot believe how far this woman is down, maybe she wants to look like sel to see if Justin like that comes to love her really".

