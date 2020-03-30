Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift & Austin Swift's Close Sibling Bond

Taylor Swift grew up with her brother Austin Kingsley Swift in Pennsylvania. They’re pretty tight and their relationship is concrete. According to many media portals, they would often spend time at their parents' beach house in Stone Harbour, New Jersey growing up.

Austin reportedly studied photography at Vanderbilt University. He later enrolled in the University of Notre Dame, which is where he took acting lessons. In 2015, when he graduated, Taylor Swift was there, sitting in the front row to celebrate her brother's milestone.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Best Of Outfits From The '1989' Album World Tour

Austin Swift, while taking his acting lessons, also took part in plays like Dead Man’s Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of an Author. Swift’s brother has reportedly also taken an interest in her cats and understands her love for them. Taylor Swift’s parents are often said to have worked hard to maintain a healthy relationship with their children, as seen by the close bond the family now shares.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Is Much More Than What Meets The Eye; Here Are Details

When Austin spoke about Taylor Swift on his Instagram post

Austin speaks highly of her sister, and he has often posted on his social media profiles about her. This shows their sibling bond. Once, in an Instagram post from December 2016, Austin wrote “You've always been there for your family and friends no matter what and you're always finding unique and beautiful ways to show us how much you care."

The singer has hung out with her brother on various occasions, and photographers have occasionally mistaken him to be her boyfriend. Taylor Swift has been close to Austin even as a child, and in one of her songs, she says that he is better than her, indicating how much she loves him.

In the song Best Day from the album Fearless, she sings: "God smiles on my little brother, inside and out / He's better than I am".

Also Read: Taylor Swift Surprises Some Of Her Fans With Money Donations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Austin’s most recent work was in the movie We Summon The Darkness, which is helmed by Marc Meyers. The movie is a horror flick. It also stars Alexandra Daddario alongside him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.