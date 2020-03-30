Taylor Swift's Best Of Outfits From The '1989' Album World Tour

1989 is one of Taylor Swift's most popular albums. Released in 2014, the album is still fondly listened to by her fans. Taylor is often admired by her fans for her sense of styling and amazing fashion choices. Take a look at some of Taylor Swift's best outfits from the time she toured for the 1989 album.

Taylor Swift's best outfits from the 1989 world tour

For one of her looks for the 1989 world tour, Taylor Swift wore a beautiful sequinned outfit. With a jumpsuit fit, the dress had a deep v-neck fit. The bodysuit barely reached her thighs and had heavily threaded sequin design at the border. Leaving her hair open, she went for her signature red lip shade with the look.

For another one of her looks for the 1989 album tour, Taylor Swift chose to fashion a skirt and a top. With a purple colour, the mini skirt had a tiger print over it. She chose to top it with a black sleeves cropped top. She threw on a silver sequinned jacket to complete the look. Leaving her open, she topped the look with a pair of metallic ankle boots.

For one of her looks for the 1989 world tour, Taylor Swift chose to wear a pretty co-cords set. With a white tube fit top and a pair of white shorts, both items of clothing had a silver border on the top side. She completed the look with a pair of thigh-high black boots and chose to leave her hair open for this look.

The one outfit from Taylor Swift's 1989 world tour that caught the most attention was her LED outfit. The singer opted for a pink coloured skirt and top co-cords set. The dress was embossed with wireless LED's all over it. Leaving her open for this one as well, she completed the look with a pair of metallic strappy heels.

