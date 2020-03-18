Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Is Much More Than What Meets The Eye; Here Are Details

Taylor Swift shot to success has a country music artist. But now, she has transitioned herself into a global pop star. Apart from Taylor Swift being heavily scrutinised, her girl squad and her family also get immense attention. Many people are unaware of this but Taylor swift’s brother Austin Swift also works in the entertainment industry. Austin Swift is a budding actor in showbiz trying to make a name for himself. So take a look at some interesting facts about Taylor Swift’s brother Austin Swift.

1.Graduated from Notre Dame in 2015

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin Swift is a university graduate. Austin reportedly studied film. He worked in plays like Dead Man’s Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of an Author.

Acting in a play called Dead Man's Cell Phone at Notre Dame the 15th-19th. See you there? http://t.co/oOV8peUASG pic.twitter.com/4GS3iTZOPe — Austin Swift (@austinswift7) April 11, 2015

2. Debut film with Pierce Brosnan

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin Swift had a pretty stellar debut. The Notre Dame graduate had a small role in the crime drama film I.T. Pierce Brosnan had a lead role in this film.

3. Close to his sister

Austin Swift has talked about his pop star sister in several interviews. The I.T. actor also posted the sweetest Instagram birthday post for the Blank Space singer. In his post, Austin Swift called Taylor his “best friend and a role model”.

4. Austin is a film producer

Austin Swift is also a producer. Taylor Swift’s brother turned a producer with his horror thriller film We Summon the Darkness. Austin also acted in the film.

5. Austin supported Tay in the Kanye drama

After Kanye West dissed Taylor Swift in his Famous video, Austin was right by his sister’s side. He even threw a pair of Yeezys to diss the rapper and music producer. Watch it here.

