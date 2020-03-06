Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Define Friendship Goals In Many Ways; See Pics

Taylor Swift is known for her musical base and a massive fan following. But one more thing that Taylor is well-known for is her 'squad of girlfriends'. She leaves no chance to boast her friendship with these girls and one of them is Blake Lively. Blake is an American actor, best known for her role in Gossip Girl. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have known each other since early 2015. Here are a few instances why Taylor Swift and Blake Lively define friendship goals in many ways.

When Blake Lively attended Taylor Swift's concert

In the recent past, Blake Lively and Ryan Renolds were spotted at Taylor Swift's concert. In the video, the Gossip Girl actor looks all excited as she and Ryan cheer up Taylor. She records Taylor performing, just like a true best friend would do.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's vacation trip

Here, Taylor Swift and Lively look adorable in the pictures from their trip to an amusement park. In the second picture, the duo is seen taking the daredevil rides in the park. In another picture, Talyor and Blake are seen spending time with a cute Koala. Check out their photos.

Taylor Swift's Birthday

On Taylor Swift's 30th birthday, Blake Lively was also seen at her party. In an Instagram post shared by the Love Story singer, Blake and Ryan are seen kissing each other as the group poses for a funny picture. Blake also wished Taylor through her Instagram story.

