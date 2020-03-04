Taylor Swift's Best Music Videos That Fans Must Check Out

Taylor Swift's musical recordings and compilations run through various genres, from country to pop to EDM. The singer stepped into the music industry back in the year 2006 and has been successful for almost over a decade now. The 29-year-old singer and songwriter has carved a niche in the music industry and garnered huge attention from fans.

The singer recently released a single, Lover which gained over 66 million views on YouTube. An album of the same name will be released soon. Here are some of the best music videos of the singer to listen to. Have a look:

Look What You Made Me Do (2017)

Look What You Made Me Do is undoubtedly one of the most popular songs ever made by Swift. The video has over 1 billion views on YouTube, a record that is achieved by very few artists. This song is reportedly considered to be the singer's biggest superhit.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Says He Finds It 'flattering' That Taylor Swift Wrote Songs About Him

Bad Blood (2015)

Taylor Swift collaborated with rapper Kendrick Lamar for this music video. The song has over 1.2 billion views on YouTube. The music video is about Taylor Swift's betrayal by her friend.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Made The Audience ROFL With These Funny Interview Moments, Watch Them Here

Blank Space (2014)

This is one of the most popular hits in Taylor's singing singer. The music video has a whopping over 2.5 billion views on YouTube. The video is highly popular amongst millennials. Taylor bagged many awards for the music video at events like MTV Music Awards.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Documentary 'Miss Americana' Stunned Her Fans; Check Out The Best Moments

Shake It Off (2014)

Shake It Off is the first soundtrack from the album 1989. The music video marks Taylor Swift's shift from country music to pop music. The song is reportedly to be Taylor's biggest single that bagged over 1.6 million sales in the UK. The music video explores the theme of self-improvement.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's These Pictures Show Her Fashion Transformation Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.