Taylor Swift has been going across the world on her extremely successful record-breaking tour 'Reputation Stadium Tour'. Her performance in Dallas, North America, was the last stop of the tour. Taylor Swift was touring in support of her latest top-ranking record, Reputation that includes singles like Look What You Made Me Do, Delicate, New Year ’s Day and more.

Taylor Swift is well-known for helping other artists gain more recognition. Through the years, she has brought a special guest on most of her tours. Beyond expectations, the special guest list for the Reputation Stadium Tour was very rare. Taylor also surprised different cities with different guests, unlike the World Tour she did in the year 1989.

Taylor Swift's best surprise guests on the Reputation Stadium Tour

Throughout the course of the entire tour, the guest list was completely star-studded. These special guests opened many of the performances during the tour. Here’s the list of the surprise guest performances during Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Shawm Mendes, Pasadena, CA

Selena Gomez, Pasadena, CA

Troye Sivan, Pasadena, CA

Niall Horan, London

Robbie Williams, London

Hayley Kiyoko, Foxborough, MA

Bryan Adams, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Nashville, TN

Maren Morris, Arlington, TX

Sugarland, Arlington, TX

