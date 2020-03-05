The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taylor Swift's Best Surprise Guests On The 'Reputation Stadium Tour'

Music

Taylor Swift was touring in support of her latest top-ranking record, Reputation. The special guest list for the Reputation Stadium Tour was very rare. Read-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been going across the world on her extremely successful record-breaking tour 'Reputation Stadium Tour'. Her performance in Dallas, North America, was the last stop of the tour. Taylor Swift was touring in support of her latest top-ranking record, Reputation that includes singles like Look What You Made Me Do, Delicate, New Year ’s Day and more.

Taylor Swift is well-known for helping other artists gain more recognition. Through the years, she has brought a special guest on most of her tours. Beyond expectations, the special guest list for the Reputation Stadium Tour was very rare. Taylor also surprised different cities with different guests, unlike the World Tour she did in the year 1989.

Also Read | Harry Styles Says He Finds It 'flattering' That Taylor Swift Wrote Songs About Him

Taylor Swift's best surprise guests on the Reputation Stadium Tour

Throughout the course of the entire tour, the guest list was completely star-studded. These special guests opened many of the performances during the tour. Here’s the list of the surprise guest performances during Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

  • Shawm Mendes, Pasadena, CA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

  • Selena Gomez, Pasadena, CA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

  • Troye Sivan, Pasadena, CA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also Read | Taylor Swift Left A Lasting Impression On The Audience With These Award Show Performances

  • Niall Horan, London

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

  • Robbie Williams, London

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

  • Hayley Kiyoko, Foxborough, MA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also Read | Taylor Swift Named Best-selling Global Artist Of 2019; Overtakes Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish

  • Bryan Adams, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

  • Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Nashville, TN

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift Lover Fest (@reputationstadiumtour) on

  • Maren Morris, Arlington, TX

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Best Music Videos That Fans Must Check Out

  • Sugarland, Arlington, TX

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
BJP
BJP'S CAA DISCUSSION IN ASSEMBLY
Mithali Raj
MITHALI RAJ FEELS FOR ENGLAND WOMEN
Coronavirus
CONGRESS LEADERS TAKE PRECAUTIONS
Stuart Broad
STUART BROAD SLAMS ICC
Harry
FINAL ROYAL VISIT OF HARRY, MEGHAN