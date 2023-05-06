Taylor Swift Announces New Re-recorded Album Speak Now At Nashville Concert

Taylor Swift announced a new re-recorded version of her album Speak Now at her Nashville concert on Saturday (May 6). The singer took to stage and revealed that her re-recorded album will be releasing on July 7. Introducing the album Taylor said, “I think rather than me speaking about it, I thought I would show you, so if you would direct your attention” to the large screen. The Speak Now track Sparks Fly started playing and the album cover and release date were displayed on the screen.

Taylor also posted on her Instagram handle and wrote, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

More abut Speak Now

Taylor Swift appears on the new album's cover in a dress reminiscent of the one she wore on the front of the original album in 2010, but with a more sombre face that clearly distinguishes her from the 20-year-old who appeared on the Big Machine edition's cover. There will be six bonus "Vault" tunes, although Swift did not immediately reveal their names or any other details.

Swift's third studio album, Speak Now, includes hits like Mean, Ours, Sparks Fly, and The Story of Us. The initial release of the album broke the record for the most sales by a solo female country artist when it sold over a million copies in its first week. Following Scooter Braun's acquisition of her catalogue without her knowledge in the summer of 2019, Swift declared her intention to completely redo all of her pre-Lover music.