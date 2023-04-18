Taylor Swift Assures Fans She Is Doing Fine After Joe Alwyn Break Up

Taylor Swift reacted to a fan who posed a question to the singer-songwriter about her break-up with Joe Alwyn. The couple, who was together for six years and also collaborated professionally, recently broke up, as per the reports. The I Knew You Were Trouble singer had her fans worried as she had not shared posted any update on social media as well. Now, she has assured fans that she is doing fine.

During her Eras Tour performance in Tampa, Florida, the singer came across a question about her well-being. A fan raised a banner in front of her with the question, “You ok?” written on it. The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer then raised her thumb to the fan, signalling she was okay. Netizens are of the opinion that the question was posted in reference to her recent split with Joe.

Taylor was performing her song Delicate as she responded to the question. A netizen took to Twitter and share the clip as well as a picture of the star signalling 'thumbs up'. They captioned it, “This is actually so comforting to watch after more than a week of being concerned about her. Her little smile afterwards makes it even 10 times better." Check out the post below.

This is actually so comforting to watch after more than a week of being concerned about her. Her little smile afterwards makes it even 10 times better pic.twitter.com/b5UeRVC1qO — Lea (@taylenarare) April 17, 2023

Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up?

There have been several reports circulating online speculating the reason behind Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's break up. "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told People before adding that they "just weren't right for one another". The insider said they"had plenty in common" and had fallen in love "in a safe bubble". "But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble," the source added.