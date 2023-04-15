Taylor Swift's Iconic Stage Dive Stunt Goes Wrong During Tampa Leg Of Eras Tour | WATCH

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras tour in America. Most of her concerts during the tours have made headlines. Her recent concert in Tampa is no exception. In her recent concert, Taylor Swift grabbed the attention of her fans when she had two major misses during the show.

Taylor Swift misses her iconic stage dive stunt

On April 13, Taylor Swift was performing at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In the middle of her performance, the Lover singer prepared to do her iconic stage dive stunt. However, due to some confusion, the floor of the stage did not open on time, making the singer miss her mark. A video, shared by a fan from the event, shows the incident and a bewildered Taylor.

🏟️| Taylor couldn’t find the stage marker and missed her cue and it was hilarious cause the dive sound went off but she was still there🤣 pic.twitter.com/Itg7bkp1oY — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 14, 2023

Taylor Swift’s mid-stage dive stunt has become widely popular from her past concerts. Fans were left amazed when Taylor first performed the stunt during her Arlington concert in Texas. However, this time the stunt did not go as planned, and yet the singer and songwriter managed to amaze Swifites by handling the situation with ease and humour.

Taylor Swift thanks the wrong opening act on Tampa leg of Eras Tour

The stunt is not the only time Taylor Swift faltered on stage. Previously, on day 1 of the Tampa concert, singers Beabadoobee and Gayle opened the show for the All Too Well singer. As Taylor came on stage for her performance, she thanked the opening acts for setting the tempo for the show.

In a video shared by Swifties, she can be heard saying, “We’re very lucky on the Eras Tour because we have fabulous opening acts on this tour. I’d like to call some attention to them. We start out the evening with the incredible, the elegant, the amazing, Gracie Abrams. Make some noise again for Gracie….” A video shared by fans from the concert features her mistake as well as her following apology.

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 mistakenly thanks Gracie instead of Gayle for opening pic.twitter.com/DFuTrUeDdK — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 14, 2023

She apologized to Gayle later for the mistake ❤️pic.twitter.com/Ag4PvFUWNu — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 14, 2023

Taylor Swift apologises to Gayle

However, it was pointed out to the singer that she made a big goof as she took Gracie Abrams's name instead of Gayle, who actually opened the show. Gracie was supposed to open the show for the singer on the following day. When she realised her mistake, Taylor took the stage to apologise and said, “So tonight is the 13th is usually my lucky number, but tonight it’s also the exact number of brain cells I have, because earlier I told you that Gracie Abrams opened but that is not correct. That is absolutely not correct.”

Taylor added, “Gayle opened the show and she was phenomenal, and I feel so awful that I’m going to get both Gracie and Gayle and also Beabadoobee because she had to bear witness to this, lots of presents. I feel terrible and I love Gayle, she’s a fellow Nashville girl and she’s such a legit singer-songwriter. Can you please give it up for Gayle? I’m so sorry Gayle, I love you!”