Last Updated:

Taylor Swift Concert: Singer's Rumoured Boyfriend Matty Healy Kisses Phoebe Bridgers

Matty Healy joined Phoebe Bridgers on the stage in Nashville, as the opening act for Taylor Swift’s concert. He wore a skeleton imposed outfit for the occasion.

Music
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
Taylor Swift

Image: AP


Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been making headlines for their rumored romance. The duo was spotted at each other’s concerts. The Sun also reported about them being in the “super-early days” of dating, “but it feels right.”

However, in a new turn of events, Matty was seen kissing Phoebe Bridgers in a new viral video. The 1975 singer joined Phoebe on the stage in Nashville, as the opening act for Taylor’s concert. He wore a skeleton imposed outfit white Phoebe sported a black top and pants. At the end of the performance, the Day After Tomorrow singer walked up to Matty and gave him a peck. See the video here. 

More about Taylor-Matty's rumoured relationship 

Talking about Taylor Swift’s latest relationship, a source told The Sun, “Taylor and Matty are madly in love." The report also added that the couple was in a relationship ten years ago but broke off because their "timings didn’t work out". The same reports claimed that the singers will not shy away from making their relationship official in the public. Matty attending Taylor's concert might be the sign that fans are waiting for.

Matty Healy reportedly flew down to attend Taylor’s Nashville concert as part of her Eras Tour. Since her breakup with Joe Alwyn, Taylor has been linked up with several celebrities like F1 racer Fernando Alonso, Harry Styles and Bradley Cooper. However, it can be said with certainty now that the Blank Space hitmaker is getting close to Matty.

First Published:
COMMENT