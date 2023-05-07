Taylor Swift Concert: Singer's Rumoured Boyfriend Matty Healy Kisses Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been making headlines for their rumored romance. The duo was spotted at each other’s concerts. The Sun also reported about them being in the “super-early days” of dating, “but it feels right.”

However, in a new turn of events, Matty was seen kissing Phoebe Bridgers in a new viral video. The 1975 singer joined Phoebe on the stage in Nashville, as the opening act for Taylor’s concert. He wore a skeleton imposed outfit white Phoebe sported a black top and pants. At the end of the performance, the Day After Tomorrow singer walked up to Matty and gave him a peck. See the video here.

Phoebe Bridgers and Matty Healy kissed during her set at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ second show in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Isuw3nTYmq — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 7, 2023

MATTY HEALY AND PHOEBE BRIDGERS HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO DO THE FUNNIEST THING AND THEY DID IT (kiss eachother on the cheek/forehead) ADMIST MATTY TAYLOR DATING RUMORS — bryna ⎕🍅 (@makingthishurt) May 7, 2023

i hate to say it but maybe phoebe is the one dating matty — ًs (@letmelovetay) May 7, 2023

More about Taylor-Matty's rumoured relationship

Talking about Taylor Swift’s latest relationship, a source told The Sun, “Taylor and Matty are madly in love." The report also added that the couple was in a relationship ten years ago but broke off because their "timings didn’t work out". The same reports claimed that the singers will not shy away from making their relationship official in the public. Matty attending Taylor's concert might be the sign that fans are waiting for.

Matty Healy reportedly flew down to attend Taylor’s Nashville concert as part of her Eras Tour. Since her breakup with Joe Alwyn, Taylor has been linked up with several celebrities like F1 racer Fernando Alonso, Harry Styles and Bradley Cooper. However, it can be said with certainty now that the Blank Space hitmaker is getting close to Matty.