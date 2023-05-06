Taylor Swift's Rumoured Boyfriend Matty Healy Attends Her Nashville Concert

Taylor Swift made headlines with the possibility of rekindling a romance with Matty Healy. The Lover singer is reported to be dating the 1975 member Matty Healy months after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. It was previously reported that the couple will make their relationship official soon. Photos of Matty Healy from Taylor’s Nashville concert have been going viral and this might be the confirmation Swifites needed for the relationship to be official.

The Sun reported on May 3 that Taylor Swift is back with her old boyfriend Matty Healy. For the unversed, the couple had dated previously for a brief time in 2014. The rekindled romance just became official with the 1975 band member Matty attending Taylor’s Nashville concert. Photos circulating on fan accounts show Matty waiting in the VIP stands as Taylor puts on a show for her fans.

Talking about Taylor’s latest relationship, a source told The Sun, “Taylor and Matty are madly in love." The report also added that the couple was in a relationship ten years ago but broke off because their "timings didn’t work out". The same reports claimed that the singers will not shy away from making their relationship official in the public. Matty attending Taylor's concert might be the sign that fans are waiting for.

Matty Healy reportedly flew down to attend Taylor’s Nashville concert as part of her Eras Tour. Since her breakup with Joe Alwyn, Taylor has been linked up with several celebrities like F1 racer Fernando Alonso, Harry Styles and Bradley Copper. However, it can be said with certainty now that the Blank Space hitmaker is getting close to Matty.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke off their relationship in February 2023. The couple was together for around six months before the relationship ended. Though, Taylor and Joe have not confirmed the news of their break up, friends and family of the singer have unfollowed Joe on social media.