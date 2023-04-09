Taylor Swift Cried On Stage Due To Joe Alwyn Break Up? Swifties React To Old Video

Taylor Swift has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The ex-couple dated for six years before calling it quits. Hours after the news broke, a video of the Midnights singer crying while performing on the stage surfaced online and has gone viral. In the clip, Taylor sang Champagne Problems from the album Folklore.

The singer wore a red gown and played piano while singing the lyrics, "She would've made such a lovely bride, what a shame she's f**ked in the head, they said. But you'll find the real thing instead, she'll patch up your tapestry that I shred.” The song is about a man proposing to a woman and getting turned down.

IS THIS WHY SHE WAS CRYING DURING CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS??? BECAUSE THEY BROKE UP? STOP NO I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THIS pic.twitter.com/09PQu1dDis — dee🧣 (@taylorsdxylight) April 8, 2023

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. "The split was amicable and it was not dramatic. Taylor and Joe's relationship had just run its course. It's why Alwyn hasn't been spotted at any of the singer's shows," a source told ET. For the unversed, the Lavender Haze singer is currently busy with her Eras Tour. The next show will be held in Tampa, Florida in the coming week.

About Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2016. Their relationship rumours started to circulate when the two were photographed holding hands during a rare public appearance in London. Moreover, the singer missed the Grammy Awards and attended the BAFTAs with Joe. The couple did their best to keep their relationship a secret, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they made things official. They even wrote songs together.

Joe Alwyn collaborated with the singer-songwriter on albums including Folklore and Evermore. While Folklore won the Grammy in 2021 for Album of the Year, Evermore was nominated in 2022 in the same category. During her acceptance speech, Taylor gave a shout-out to her former beau and said, "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I wrote, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine." Back in October, a source close to the development told People, that Taylor "is very happy" in their relationship. "He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful."