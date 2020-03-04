Taylor Swift Named Best-selling Global Artist Of 2019; Overtakes Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift has been named the best-selling global artist of 2019. The news has been confirmed by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). Taylor Swift has bagged this honour for the second time after 2014. The credit for this achievement goes to Taylor’s seventh studio album Lover.

Taylor Swift was the only artist in 2019 to have sold one million copies of her album. The Blank Space singer also won the AMA Artist of the Decade Award as well as Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award. Now the Lover singer has added another feather to her crown with the best-selling title.

The IFPI confirmed the news of Taylor’s achievement and also released the list of the top 10 best-selling global artists of 2019. For those of unversed, IFPI is the federation that represents the recording industry globally.

It's not the first time that Taylor Swift has bagged the honour. Back in 2014, Taylor Swift had first bagged the best-selling artist title. In the latest list of Top 10 best-selling global artists, Taylor Swift is followed by her close friend Ed Sheeran who recently released his sixth studio album Collaborations Project.

Ed Sheeran collaborated with artists like Stormzy, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello for this album. Ed Sheeran is followed by singer Post Malone. His track Sunflower secured a solid position in every chart for the year 2019. The Circles singer also released his third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding after the chart-topping hit.

The list also includes the No Time to Die singer Billie Eilish. She has secured the fourth position on the list. Billie is then followed by Queens, Ariana Grande, BTS and Drake. Drake topped the chart back in 2018 but comparatively stayed mellow in 2019. The list concludes with Lady Gaga securing the ninth position and The Beatles securing the tenth position.

