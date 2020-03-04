Taylor Swift Left A Lasting Impression On The Audience With These Award Show Performances

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in the music industry currently. The country singer turned pop queen started her musical career at the age of 10. Taylor Swift has won numerous award shows and even broke a record previously created by The Beatles. Apart from winning numerous awards, Taylor Swift has also performed at numerous award shows. So take a look at some of Taylor Swift’s best award show performances.

Taylor Swift’s best award show performances

1. American Music Awards 2019

Taylor Swift had a highly publicised battle with artist manager Scooter Braun with regard to the rights of Taylor’s albums. But after Taylor finally gained the rights of all her previously created albums, she performed at the AMA 2019. This AMA performance was special for Taylor since she performed a medley of all of her old songs and ended the performance with her title song from the album Lover.

2. 'All Too Well' at the 2014 Grammys

All Too Well is one of Taylor Swift’s most critically acclaimed songs. Many Taylor Swift fans claim that this song from Taylor’s Red album talks about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The stupendous response to the song led Taylor Swift to perform it during the 2014 Grammys. This performance added to the popularity of the song.

3. 'Out of the Woods' at 2016 Grammys

The 2016 Grammys was one of the most crucial nights in Taylor Swift’s musical career. Taylor Swift scored seven nominations for 1989. The 2016 Grammys provided many iconic Taylor Swift moments. But the night also provided Swifties one of Taylor’s iconic performances. The Blank Space singer dropped one of her best renditions of Out of the Woods.

4. YNTCD and Lover at 2019 VMA

Taylor Swift was all set for welcoming the new decade with her album Lover. In her long musical career, this was the first time that Taylor Swift vocally supported the LGBTQIA community and spoke about the political conditions in the country. You Need to Calm Down is now considered to be an anthem of the LGBTQIA community whereas Lover is considered to be one of Taylor’s best love songs.

