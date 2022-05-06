Taylor Swift Drops 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'; Says 'reliving 1989 Tour In My Head'

Taylor Swift is currently reliving her 1989 tour in her head. At midnight, she surprised Swifties with yet another teaser of the upcoming re-record of her 2014 Grammy Award-winning album by releasing 'This Love (Taylor's Version)'.

The Love Story hit-maker took to Instagram to announce the release of the song and wrote, "This Love (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it’s fine" (sic).

'This Love (Taylor's Version)' is a mellow re-vamp of the fan-favourite 1989 track, which shares quite a resemblance to her previously acclaimed albums Folklore and Evermore. The new version doesn't bring back nostalgia but manages to stand out from the 2014 released version. The mid-tempo tune is new but aptly manages to depict the emotions of the previous version

While the intro of 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' is tweaked a bit, the lyrics of the song outline the struggle of moving on after the end of a relationship. Along with this, the track highlights that no amount of freedom can get one clear of the 'moving' on phase in life, as she sings, "In silent screams, in wildest dreams, I never dreamed of this. This love is good. This love is bad. This love is alive back from the dead". Listen to 'This Love (Taylor's Version)' here:

Surprisingly, only the lyrical version of the track has been shared by Swift as of yet. Moreover, the musician previously teased the song with a quirky trailer via Instagram. While doing so, she wrote, "Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very (smiley emoticons) about this turn of events - This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t! (sic)". It was back in 2019 when Taylor announced that she plans to re-record her first six albums after her major fallout with Scooter Braun. The singer has already re-recorded her entire Fearless album with 6 never-before-released singles from her vault.

