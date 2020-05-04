Taylor Swift Thanks A Nurse With A Heartfelt Handwritten Note On Her Birthday; See Here

In this time of crisis, the frontline warrior of Coronavirus is not the army but are the doctors, nurses and the law enforcement who are helping to curb the spread of the virus. Recently, pop singer Taylor Swift celebrated one such nurse's birthday by sending her gifts and a handwritten note along with the gifts. The nurse is from New York, and here is what she got from the Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift sends gifts to a frontline warrior on her birthday

Taylor Swift's fan recently took to her Twitter and shared a couple of pictures of what she received from the singer. Taylor Swift's fan took to her Twitter on May 4, 2020, and shared a post where she told everyone that she has received a handwritten note from Taylor Swift. Take a look at the tweet here.

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVER Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

In the note, Taylor Swift wrote "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously. Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming!! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor".

Apart from this, a fan theory involving Taylor Swift has also taken the internet by storm. It was one of her fan who created this theory where the fan said that Taylor is coming up with something special for her fans on May 8. Take a look at it here.

lol she posted this at 5:08AM

in the man music video “58 years later”

5+8 = 13

Cruel Summer is 2:58 long

if nothing happens on May 8 taylor alison swift you’re gonna catch some hands

🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/S98qokrGWa — aidANT (@boys_the_cram) April 28, 2020

