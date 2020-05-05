Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift And Other Celebs Who Are Philanthropists

Many celebrities spend their time in charity work. Several celebrities have devoted their time, energy, and money to use their power to help various organisations and support for some major causes like poverty, water-saving, education, health, etc. Some have fought for major causes while some have supported by donating money for various foundations, organisations, and charities. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Taylor Swift, here are some of the well-known philanthropists in Hollywood:

Well-known philanthropists in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio

According to some reports, Leonardo DiCaprio along with Oprah Winfrey and Laurene Powell Jobs recently donated millions of dollars to help establish America's Food Fund with aims to help the people affected during COVID-19 pandemic crises. The actor also has his own foundation named Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation that focuses on environmental issues like global warming, renewable energy sources, and preservation of biodiversity.

ALSO READ | When Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt Were Awe-struck By Luke Perry

Taylor Swift

Apart from being known for her outstanding performances and music videos, Taylor Swift is widely known to help her fellow artist, Be it helping mentally or financially, she has got it all covered. When Louisiana was affected by some major floods and damage, reportedly, the singer donated a huge sum to Ascension Public Schools.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline; Check Details

Angelina Jolie

Over the years, the actor has been engaging a lot in humanitarian work and has been supporting several causes by donating money, time, and efforts. Angelina Jolie has been relentlessly working on various refugee missions since the year 2001. She also established the Jolie-Pitt Foundation with Brad Pitt that helped children affected with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis in Ethiopia.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Best Hair Colour Moments For Her Fans To Get Inspired From

Beyonce

Beyonce has partnered and collaborated with several foundations and charities throughout her music career. The actor's charity works are a very big history. Her greatest contribution is known to be the Survivor Foundation that aimed to aid people affected by Hurricane Katrina. She was also a social ambassador for World Children's Day that supported children's causes. The singer also collaborated with foundations like Feeding America, The Housten Food Bank, and The Global Food Banking Network.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Remarkable Evolution Shows How To Rock Any Makeup Look Effortlessly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.