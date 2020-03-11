Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Fan Interactions, Including 1989 Secret Sessions

If the one thing Taylor Swift adores as much as her cats, it is her fans. Taylor never fails to appreciate how deeply her fans are invested in her. From 1989 Secret Sessions to showing up at fans’ bridal shows, here are the memorable interactions she has had with fans. She has a massive fan base all over the world, even in India.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Best Lyrics Excerpts From Her 'Reputation' Album

Also read: Taylor Swift Left Her Fans Speechless With Her New Avatars In These Music Videos

Taylor Swift with fans

In 2014, Taylor visited a fan at a hospital, a seven-year-old boy named Jordan Nickerson, who is fighting a rare genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome. The singer played air hockey, talked about Spider-Man and danced around with her fan. Taylor Swift never fails to make her fans happy. In the Shake It Off music video, the singer had her fans dance in the music video. One time, Taylor Swift sent personalised gifts to some of her biggest fans for Christmas. The cards were handwritten by Taylor.

Given how student loans are a stress for the generation, Swift once relieved a fan off her financial burden by sending her a check for $1989, which is her birth year. The fan’s name is Rebekah Bortniker. The singer also helped one of her fans to get tickets to a concert after she missed a flight.

Hey @British_Airways we are being told nothing here. I am genuinely going to miss this concert. I have spent SO much money. Waited 9yrs! — Swiftie Be (@StephanieBe) June 27, 2015

Taylor also blessed one of her fans by crashing at her wedding. This is classic Taylor, making everyone happy at all times. She made her fan’s wedding unforgettable. Swift also donated $50,000 to a fan who was battling cancer. In 2015, a young fan named Naomi had to miss a Taylor Swift concert because she was battling cancer and was too weak to go. Not only did she donate $50,000 to Naomi’s GoFundMe page, but she also sent the young girl a personal message.

Taylor Swift also held 1989 Secret Sessions during her 1989 era where she invited a few of her fans at her house. They did not know that they’re going to meet her. She surprised them, chatted with them and had fun.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.