Taylor Swift Left Her Fans Speechless With Her New Avatars In These Music Videos

Taylor Swift has completed a decade in the music industry. The Blank Space singer entered the new decade with her chart-topping album Lover. Recently, Taylor Swift released The Man music video and stunned everybody as she transformed herself into a “man”. But this is not the first time that Taylor Swift completely transformed herself for a music video. Take a look at some of Taylor Swift’s best music video transformations.

Taylor Swift’s best music video transformations

1.The Man

The Man music video is considered to be one of the best of Taylor Swift’s music video transformations. Many of Taylor Swift’s fans failed to recognise that Taylor Swift played the role of the protagonist in the music video. Not only did Taylor Swift star in the music video, she also directed it and was the lyricist of the song.

2. Look What You Made Me Do

Look What Made Me Do was the first track to be released from Taylor Swift’s Reputation album. The song was no less than a diss track for all the people who left snake emojis on her Instagram account after the Kanye West Famous video controversy. In the Look What You Made Me Do music video, Taylor Swift transformed into each of her iconic looks from her music career.

3. Wildest Dreams

The Wildest Dreams music video was another major music video transformation of Taylor Swift. In the Wildest Dreams music video, Taylor Swift played the role of 60’s Hollywood actress. The Blank Space singer’s transformations stunned many fans. Take a look at Taylor's stunning brunette hair transformation here.

4. You Belong with Me

You Belong with Me was one of Taylor Swift’s first music videos. In the You Belong with Me video, Taylor Swift not only played the role of the geeky girl next door but also the school’s mean girl. In her mean girl role, Taylor Swift donned a brunette wig and nailed her part. Take a look.

