Taylor Swift's Best Lyrics Excerpts From Her 'Reputation' Album

Taylor Swift’s Reputation album is her sixth album released back in November 2017. According to some media reports, Reputation album is considered as her best album till date. The album consists of songs that speak of Taylor Swift’s personality. Some of these songs also talk about living the life of a celebrity and the downfalls of it. However, the album was loved by Taylor Swift’s fans for its lyrics and the videos that were released followed by the tracklist. Here are some of the best lyric excerpts from the Reputation album.

End Game

According to several media reports, the song End Game from Reputation Album is about Taylor wishing to be someone any guy wishes for and not someone who is just a stepping stone. The song’s lyrics also tell a similar tale. Swift makes sure that anyone who aims for her knows her reputation and wishes to go until the end with her.

"Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh you and me we got big reputations, ah

And you heard about me, ooh

I got some big enemies

Big reputation, big reputation

Ooh you and me would be a big conversation, ah

And I heard about you, ooh

You like the bad ones too"

Delicate

Delicate lyrics from Reputation album tell the implications of having great stardom but a weak love life, due to several rumours and talks that comes with fame. Delicate lyrics express the fear of not being loved due to the delicate line between love and trust. Towards the end, the lyrics lead to accepting someone the way they are.

"This ain't for the best

My reputation's never been worse, so

You must like me for me

Yeah, I want you

We can't make

Any promises now, can we, babe?

But you can make me a drink"

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

The lyrics of Dancing With Our Hands Tied implicate the act of holding on even though things are breaking between two lovers. The reason can be societal pressure or simply lack of expression. Taylor Swift’s song also calls back to precious memories, how it will be lost if the person is lost.

"I could've spent forever with your hands in my pockets

Picture of your face in an invisible locket

You said there was nothing in the world that could stop it

I had a bad feeling

And darling, you had turned my bed into a sacred oasis

People started talking, putting us through our paces

I knew there was no one in the world who could take it

I had a bad feeling"

