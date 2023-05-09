Taylor Swift Performs 44-song Set In Nashville Despite Bad Weather Conditions | WATCH

Taylor Swift fans were kept waiting last night in Nashville for at least four hours due to certain weather conditions. However, the singer treated her fans with a 44-song set and performed with utmost joy all night. Her set included a surprise track from her 2022 album Midnights. The song was titled Would've, Could've, Should've and it featured Aaron Dessner.

The Bad Blood singer's fans at the Nissan Stadium almost thought that the concert was cancelled as they waited for a long time and the weather conditions worsened. However, Taylor Swift took to the center stage and gave an electrifying performance. While the singer remained upbeat, her fans who were unable to attend the concert took to their social media handles to post their reactions.

taylor swift really gave nashville swifties sparks fly, teardrops on my guitar, out of the woods, fifteen, mine, THE would've could've should've as surprise songs and the speak now (taylor's version) announcement and i was not there pic.twitter.com/ybOTggoNQX — miguel I taylivia stan (@cowboyinwoods13) May 8, 2023

I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT i have been personally victimized by all three nights of the eras tour in nashville out of the woods, sparks fly/speak now announcement, would’ve could’ve should’ve AND MINE i’ll never recover #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/CkRFI6UTKr — sonia (@sonia_mira_) May 8, 2023

TAYLOR PLAYED WOULD’VE COULD’VE SHOULD’VE WITHOUT ME THERE TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/swKI1S5kzd — asli 🪩 (@folkloriandream) May 8, 2023

OH MY GOD TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING WOULD’VE COULD’VE SHOULD’VE AT THE ERAS TOUR???? NASHVILLE KEEPS WINNING pic.twitter.com/nJQFwNqLZK — carmen (@warnettesduarte) May 8, 2023

More on Taylor Swift's Nashville concert

Taylor Swift performed at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville after a four-hour delay and kicked off her set with her hit tracks. They included Out of the Woods, Sparks Fly, Fifteen, Teardrops on My Guitar, and Mine, among others. Nevertheless, her song Would've, Could've, Should've made the audience groove to it, making it the highlight of her concert. The song featuring Aaron Dessner showcased the Shake It Off singer's talent as a performer and a songwriter.

After Taylor Swift's performance, her fans (also known as Swifties) wondered whether she wrote it about her ex-boyfriend named John Mayer. The speculations began after the lyrics of the song mentioned an age-gap relationship. Reportedly, Taylor was 19 when she dated John Mayer, who was 32 at the time.