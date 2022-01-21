Singer Taylor Swift has been named as the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day. The American singer is well-known for supporting independent music shops and vinyl culture and now she is all set to serve as Record Store Day Ambassador for this year’s event, which is set to take place on April 23. The artist is the event’s first global ambassador.

Taylor Swift roped in as the first-ever ambassador of the Record store day

Taylor Swift is announced as the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day, with the singer stepping in to help mark the 15th anniversary of the annual celebration. Launched back in 2008, Record Store Day will return for its 15th-anniversary event on Saturday, April 23 after hosting two vinyl drop dates in 2021.

Previously, Taylor Swift has also released exclusive records to celebrate the annual event. In a press release as stated by Billboard, the singer confirmed the news and said:

"I'm very proud to be this year's Global Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events."

The record store day's official Twitter handle also made the announcement, here take a look-

Taylor is the first ever GLOBAL Record Store Day Ambassador! We can't wait to celebrate Record Store Day (Taylor's Version) on April 23rd! ✨ #RSD2022 pic.twitter.com/rHO0UsK1BW — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) January 20, 2022

What is the record store day celebration all about?

It is essentially an annual event that had its inception back in 2007. Its main aim is to celebrate independent record stores and the cultural significance of vinyl and records. The event began in the United States and has spread globally. It is officially celebrated in multiple countries like the UK, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and Ireland. The event brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores around the world.

Image:instagram@recordstoredayus,taylorswift