Taylor Swift takes on Scooter Braun again, terms plan of live 'album' as 'shameless greed'

With the lockdown against COVID-19 across parts of the world, musicians have been entertaining fans with online concerts. Though Taylor Swift herself was not planning one such concert, an ‘album’ of her live performances was being planned by a record label recently. The singer was not pleased when she got to know of it and once again took on Scooter Braun amid their ongoing tiff.

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to thank her fans for informing her that her ‘album of live performances’ that she shot as a 18-year-old was being released by Big Machine at midnight. The 30-year-old clarified that it was not approved by her. The You Belong With Me artist also took a dig at Scooter Braun after the 2019 deal to acquire Big Machine Records, and her earlier songs with it, for over $330 million, something that did not go down well with Swift then.

She quipped how they needed money after realising that it was not the best deal. The four-time Grammy winner termed it as ‘shameless greed in the time of coronavirus’ and called it ‘tasteless’ and ‘transparent.’

Here’s the full statement

Hey guys — I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight,” Swift wrote. “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money. just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.

It is not the first time that Swift has taken a swipe at Scooter Braun. At the time of the sensational deal, she had termed him as 'an incessant, manipulative bully.' The popstar had also called out him and his partner for 'toxic male privilege' at the Billboard Women in Music gala in Los Angeles back in December. Swift had previously expressed her displeasure over being ‘denied’ the right to purchase her own music.

