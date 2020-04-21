Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Ellen DeGeneres On 'The Ellen Show' You Need To Watch

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular singers around the globe who carved her niche in the music industry at a very early age. The Blank Space fame is often spotted making appearances at The Ellen Show. The Ellen Show is a famous American talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres. Taylor Swift made the first appearance on the show in the year 2008. Here are some of the best moments of Taylor Swift on The Ellen Show.

Taylor Swift's debut on The Ellen Show

Taylor Swift made her debut on The Ellen Show, back in the year 2008. The 18-year-old spoke about getting a songwriting job at Sony/ATV at the age of 14 and moving to Nashville. She also performed on The Ellen Show. In her first interview on the show, Taylor told Ellen her incredible backstory.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld's best moments together are a must-see for their fans

When Taylor talked about Joe Jones

Post Taylor Swift's breakup with Joe Jones, she released a new song dedicating to their breakup. While promoting her album Fearless, Taylor Swift discussed her breakup song about Joe Jonas and why she won't be making any drive-bys. Check out the YouTube video below.

Also Read | Taylor Swift is adorable in these outtakes of her 'Shake it off' music video; see here

Taylor Swift plays burning questions

On one of The Ellen Show episodes, Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres played the 'Burning Questions'. In the game, Taylor revealed her favourite TV shows, and why she sometimes eats like a 'raccoon in a dumpster.' The Blank Space singer also spoke about putting Joe Jonas 'on blast'. Take a look at the rapid-fire game.

Also Read |Taylor Swift's best on-stage live performances in 2020 that left fans in awe

Taylor Swift surprises her superfan

Ellen DeGeneres initiated a fan contest for all Taylor Swift's fans. During the episode, one of Taylor Swift's superfans got the surprise of a lifetime when Ellen called her down to the stage for a special gift from Taylor. She took the time to surprise her biggest fan with VIP tickets to her Speak Now tour.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's photos together give major couple goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.