Times When Taylor Swift Called Out Her Haters In Her Award Speeches

Pop star Taylor Swift released her first debut album in 2006 and there has been no looking back for the American singer and song writer since. Taylor Swift has won several awards and also has given motivational speeches in such functions. So, here are some of the best speeches of Taylor Swift that she addressed to her fans and called out her haters too.

Best speeches of Taylor Swift where she called out her haters on winning awards at the award functions-

Billboard ‘Woman of the Decade Award’

She gave an inspirational speech at the Billboard award function and also expressed her joy of winning the Woman of the Decade Award at Billboard’s Women in Music 2019. She addressed her fans and told them about how was the year and her breakthrough performances. She also said that in that year she turned 20 and also explored the world of music. She answered her haters by telling them that being a woman in the industry there were slight reservations about her, but that was the time when she became a mirror for her detractors. Watch this speech video of Taylor Swift at the award function.

Grammy Awards 2016

Taylor Swift won the Grammy Award for the Best Album. She gave an incredible speech and showed her love to fans and also told her success story to the women out there. She told that, as she is the first woman to win 'Album of the Year of Grammy' twice a year, there were people who tried to undercut her success and take credit for her work. However, she said that if you are focused on your goal, you can achieve anything in life. This statement was for her haters and those who tried to cut down her success. Watch the video to listen to her amazing award acceptance speech.

iHeart Radio Music Awards

This video is of Taylor Swift at the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2019 when she won the 'Tour of the Year Award'. Taylor Swift expressed her feelings to her fans and the audience at the Award function. She said that after a month of her tour she only read headlines that her tour is going to be a massive failure. But, when she was accepting the 'Tour of the World Award' she gave the wholehearted credit to her huge fans for this award. Watch the video to see Taylor Swift sharing her feelings at the Award function.

