Taylor Swift Shares Health Update After Fans Spot Singer's Hand Injury

Taylor Swift recently took to her social media handle to address her fans after they spotted an open wound on her. The Shake It Off singer relieved her fans of all the concerns and claimed that she has been doing fine. Fans noticed the wound during her performance in Houston, Texas.

Taylor Swift shared a series of photos from her performance on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood."

In the photos, she shared her different looks during her various performances. She can be seen wearing a red sequined dress, golden dress, blue bodycon dress and more. Check the post below.

Taylor Swift earlier shared a couple of photos from her Tampa concert and expressed gratitude. She tweeted, "Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa. Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long. So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour." Check the post below.

Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!! Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long!! So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour🥲

📷: @OctavioJones @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/dLJElxGu9e — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 16, 2023

Taylor Swift recently made it to the headlines after her split from Joe Alwyn. During her Tampa concert, she even ensured that she has been doing well. She also went out with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for a dinner.