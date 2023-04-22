Taylor Swift Steps Out With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid; Model Unfollows Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has been hanging out with her friends after reports of her breakup with Joe Alwyn surfaced. On April 20, the Lover singer was spotted on a night out with her gal pals - actress Blake Lively, model Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters- Alana, Este, and Danielle Haim. Amidst her rumoured breakup with Joe Alwyn, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters have unfollowed the actor.

In between her Eras tour, Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City before heading to Houston for her next concert. A photograph of Taylor with her girl squad instantly became the talk of the town. In the photo, Taylor can be seen in conversation with her friends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Alana, Este and Danielle Haim.

Taylor Swift hangs out with her girl squad

The Love Story hitmaker rocked a black spaghetti mini dress with a pair of simple hoop earrings and a necklace. She completed her look with a mini bag and black pump shoes. Several fan accounts have shared pictures from the all-girls rendezvous.

Taylor Swift steps out for a girls’ night with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters. (📷: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/PiRdPob2oR — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 21, 2023

More photos of the Haim sisters with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid last night pic.twitter.com/JBLqEtylh0 — Haim source ♡ (@haimsource) April 21, 2023

Taylor Swift dinner with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Previously, on April 19, Taylor Swift was clicked having dinner with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds had also unfollowed Joe Alwyn after dining with Taylor. The photos of the actor couple with Taylor went viral on social media.

Taylor was seen in NYC last night leaving dinner with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively! ✨ pic.twitter.com/sgjkZ6590s — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) April 20, 2023

Taylor Swift's friends unfollow Joe Alwyn

Recently, reports of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breaking up surfaced. The couple was in a relationship for 6 years before the alleged split. Since the news broke, Swifties have been keeping a close eye on the All Too Well singer’s moves. From debating whether or not she is still wearing her ‘J’ necklace to asking her how she is in concert, Swifites are on the lookout for Taylor’s well-being.

so austin and ryan both unfollowed joe today, interesting… pic.twitter.com/Mm2rW179qR — Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 20, 2023

Taylor’s friends unfollowing Joe on Instagram seemingly serves as proof that the couple has indeed called it quits. After her recent night out with her gal pals, attendees Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters have also unfollowed Joe Alwyn. Fans noticed that Taylor’s brother, Austin has also unfollowed Joe. However, neither Taylor nor Joe have commented on the matter.