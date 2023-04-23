Did Taylor Swift Take A Dig At Her Romance With Joe Alwyn During Eras Tour Concert?

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her Era Tours. She performed at a venue in Houston, Texas on April 21. During her show, the star performed her hit song Look What You Made Me Do and confronted a version of herself from the era when she released her album, Lover.

One of the dancers stood out in a pink fur outfit, which harkens back to her look from the You Need to Calm Down music video. The song was featured on Lover. As the singer performed Look What You Made Me Do, she walked up to the dancer who was dressed in the pink fur stole, and showed her an ‘L’ shaped out of her thumb and pointing finger. The L sign is often considered an insult, as it means the other person is being called a 'loser'.

It should be noted that Lover includes several songs which refer to the romance between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. Some of the songs include London Boy, Cornelia Street and Paper Rings. Because of the unexpected gesture Swift made during her Houston show, many fans are currently interpreting this as a reference to her breakup with Alwyn.

Taylor Swift reassures fan who was concerned for her

During her Eras Tour performance in Tampa, Florida, the singer came across a question about her well-being. A fan raised a banner in front of her with the question, “You ok?” written on it. The We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer then raised her thumb to the fan, signalling she was doing fine.

Netizens are of the opinion that the question was posted in reference to her recent split with Joe. It appears at Taylor Swift has started to incorporate more signals during her on-stage communication. She was performing her song Delicate as she gave her reaction to the person asking the question.